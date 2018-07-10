App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple could discontinue iPhone X, iPhone SE this year: Analysts

Apple has reportedly reduced the production of iPhone SE and iPhone X models from 20 million units to eight million units and is focusing on the new iPhones expected to launch in September.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image
Representational image

Apple may end manufacturing of iPhone X and iPhone SE from the third quarter of this year, according to a prediction by US-based market research firm BlueFin Research.

Apple has reportedly reduced the production of iPhone SE and iPhone X models from 20 million units to eight million units and is focusing on the new iPhones expected to launch in September.

The analysts have predicted that the company will be following an aggressive price strategy to gain market share and that there will be numerous upgrades such as a bezel-less look with a notch.

According to a report by Barron's, Analysts John Donovan and Steve Mullane said, “Despite angst surrounding the 2018 September releases, one common thread we continually uncover is the lack of concern for overall demand for 2018-2019.”

In the latter two quarter of 2018, iPhone is planning to manufacture 91 million units, the analysts have claimed.

Reports suggest that iPhone 11 will be made keeping in mind those who found iPhone X too small while iPhone 9 will be for the price-conscious customers. However, Apple is expected to continue selling iPhone 8 to cater to low-end markets.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 09:15 pm

