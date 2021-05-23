Apple confirms lossless audio support on HomePod through future update

Apple TV 4K models will also be able to turn on lossless audio playback with the tvOS 11.4 update

Apple recently announced that it will be introducing lossless music streaming to Apple Music next month. However, it was later discovered that a vast majority of Apple’s audio devices, including the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max as well as the HomePod and HomePod mini would not be able to take advantage of this feature on Apple Music.

Now, Apple has clarified (Obtained via GSMArena) that both the HomePod and HomePod mini will get the ability to play back lossless audio through a future update. The feature will be introduced on iPhone and iPad models running the upcoming iOS 14.6 update and all Mac models that receive the macOS 11.4 update in the future.

Apple TV 4K models will also be able to turn on lossless audio playback with the tvOS 11.4 update, which is odd considering that it isn’t capable of decoding beyond 48kHz, even when connected to an external receiver.

The internal DACs in the iPhone, iPad, Macs, and Apple's Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter are capable of decoding lossless audio at up to 24-bit, 48kHz audio, but higher resolutions will require an external DAC. It is rather odd that Apple’s most expensive headphones, the AirPods Max won’t support lossless audio either, considering it does feature a headphone jack.

While audio can be sent losslessly to the headphones using the cable, the AirPods Max then converts the analogue signal to digital, a process that cannot be considered completely lossless. And as such Apple doesn’t claim that the wired mode on the AirPods Max is completely lossless. Apple also doesn’t confirm how lossless streaming will work on Android and Windows devices.