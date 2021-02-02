Apple CEO Tim Cook will face seven-hour deposition in legal battle with Epic Games

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been ordered by a judge to face a seven-hour deposition as part of its legal battle with Epic Games. The judge also denied Apple’s attempts to subpoena Samsung in the case with Epic Games.

According to a report by Gizmodo, the court documents revealed Epic Games originally planned on deposing Cook for eight hours, but Apple cited the apex doctrine in which prevents high-level executives from being deposed. However, Epic Games then conceded to a four-hour deposition, but the judge in the case decided that Cook could be deposed for seven hours.

Gizmodo’s report noted: “According to court documents, Epic Games wanted to depose Cook for a proposed eight hours. Apple then tried to cite the apex doctrine, which in a nutshell prevents a high-level corporate employee from being deposed. Or, you know, zero hours. Apple later offered a concession of four hours. According to Judge Thomas S. Hixon, however, “this dispute is less than meets the eye.” Hixon writes that the apex doctrine “limits the length of a deposition, rather than barring it altogether,” and that given the circumstances, the dispute is a question of whether Cook should be deposed for “four hours, eight hours, or some length of time in between.” Hence, Hixon’s ruling that Cook should be deposed for seven hours.”

In his justification for the seven-hour deposition, Hixon wrote that when it came to Apple’s app store policies, “there is really no one like Apple’s CEO who can testify about how Apple views competition in these various markets that are core to its business model.” Despite being made out of court, Cook’s testimony could be used when the case goes on trial in May this year.