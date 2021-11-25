Apple CEO Tim Cook says he loves the "Mechanics crowd" when asked about iPhone self-repair

Apple CEO Tim Cook (File image)

The cast of Apple TV+ original Ted Lasso and Apple CEO Tim Cook were part of the opening celebrations in Los Angeles, at Apple's reimagined The Grove Store.

Cook gave a brief interview to US television channel KTLA in which he spoke about the recent introduction of Apple's Self Service Repair program for iPhones and Mac. The initial phase will allow customers to purchase spare parts and components for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, while M1 Mac machines will join at a later stage.

Speaking (via 9to5Mac) about the decision to introduce the program, Cook said that Apple realised, "that there were some people who wanted to do this and that are trained to do this."

He called them the "Mechanics crowd" and said that it felt good to, "put the manuals out there and get the parts out there that enables people to do this."

Cook said that Apple Stores will remain the best way for most people, especially those who are not comfortable tinkering with their devices.

When asked about future products from Apple, Cook said the company was, "very focused on augmented reality, we’re very focused on artificial intelligence… we’re very focused on autonomy, we’re very focused on all these things that are core technologies, and we’ll use them in a variety of ways."

"Of course," said Cook, when asked if Apple has plans for the "next big thing," adding that, "Apple will always have something that is the next big thing. And fortunately we have a lot of things that are the current big things.”