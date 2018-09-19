App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook defends high price tag of new iPhones

"The phone has replaced your digital camera. You don't have a separate one anymore. It's replaced your video camera, music player. It's replaced all of these different devices," Cook said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple CEO Tim Cook has defended price tag of the new iPhones.

According to a report in CNBC, Cook said that they were the ‘most advanced’ the company has ever produced and can replace every other gadget a customer might need.

He said that the iPhone has replaced the camera, the video recorder, music player, and many other devices. If people want the ‘most innovative product available,’ they will have to pay for it.

Apple’s latest iPhones are the iPhone XS, XS Max, and the XR. The most expensive model of these costs as much as USD 1,449 (nearly Rs 1, 05,000) while the more affordable XR starts at USD 749 (over Rs 54,000).

Cook justified the price tag further by saying that most people opt for deals with their carrier or even retailers. For an iPhone priced over USD 1,000, most people pay about USD 30 per month which is around USD 1 per day.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 06:19 pm

tags #Apple #Technology #Tim Cook

