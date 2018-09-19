Apple CEO Tim Cook defends high price tag of new iPhones

Apple CEO Tim Cook has defended price tag of the new iPhones.

According to a report in CNBC, Cook said that they were the ‘most advanced’ the company has ever produced and can replace every other gadget a customer might need.

He said that the iPhone has replaced the camera, the video recorder, music player, and many other devices. If people want the ‘most innovative product available,’ they will have to pay for it.

Apple’s latest iPhones are the iPhone XS, XS Max, and the XR. The most expensive model of these costs as much as USD 1,449 (nearly Rs 1, 05,000) while the more affordable XR starts at USD 749 (over Rs 54,000).

Cook justified the price tag further by saying that most people opt for deals with their carrier or even retailers. For an iPhone priced over USD 1,000, most people pay about USD 30 per month which is around USD 1 per day.