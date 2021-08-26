Apple awarded patents for a dual-screen MacBook with a touch-type keyboard interface

Apple's new patent hints at a dual screen MacBook

Between foldable's and unique hinge designs, dual-screen everything is a major theme in technology right now. We have recently seen Samsung release the Galaxy Z Fold series and the Galaxy Z Flip.

Microsoft has dabbled in it with the Surface Duo and Google's Android ecosystem, in general, plays host to a variety of devices in this category. So it's no surprise, that Apple wants in on the action. What is surprising is the device that is being hinted at.

According to patents awarded to the Cupertino technology giant and seen by Patently Apple, there is a strong possibility that we might see a dual-screen MacBook.

The patent describes a dual-display MacBook with a new touch-type interface that will replace the keyboard. The technology allows for various keyboard configurations and context sensitive applications such as virtual buttons for games and more. This sounds very close to interfaces we normally use on our smartphones these days.

The virtual keyboard and trackpad can also be customised as per a user's preference, allowing for a wide range of styles such as a split-keyboard for better ergonomics and the placement of the trackpad determined by where the user wants it.

There is also support for multi-finger gestures and swipes, and a dictionary mode similar to the ones on iPhones where a user is presented with three choices on top of the keyboard.

The patent also talks of biometric sensors, optical sensors and capacitive sensors. These may include facial recognition using cameras, infrared sensors and of course, Apple's own Face ID tech.