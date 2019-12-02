App
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple approaches Chinese manufacturer for doubling up AirPods Pro production amid trade war

The two facilities will double up the production to 2 million AIrPods Pro units a month

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro have been a popular choice amongst consumers. To keep up with the demand, Apple has reportedly turned to Chinese manufacturers for ramping up the production. This comes during the US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports.

Apple has partnered with Luxshare-ICT, a Chinese manufacturer, for ramping up the production of AirPods Pro. The two facilities will double up the production to 2 million AirPods Pro units a month, according to a Nikkei Asian Review report. Apple has also asked another Chinese manufacturer to boost production at the Vietnam-based facilities for the AirPods. 

"Apple has increased monthly orders for the latest AirPods Pro from 1 million units to at least 2 million units thanks to healthy demand," said one person people familiar with the situation to Nikkei Asian Review.

The decision to choose Luxshare-ICT over usual suppliers like Foxconn, Quanta Computer, etc., was mainly due to its ‘Wolf-like’ approach towards meeting the required goals under the deadline. The move could also be a threat to other suppliers on losing out contracts.

Chances are that the China-manufactured AirPods Pro will be levied with additional trade tariffs, mainly due to the US-China trade war. 

AirPods Pro was launched in October as a premium version of the standard AirPods. The new wireless earbuds come upgraded with many features, with noise cancellation being the highlight.

AirPods Pro was launched in October as a premium version of the standard AirPods. The new wireless earbuds come upgraded with many features, with noise cancellation being the highlight.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Apple #gadgets

