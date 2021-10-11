Apple appeals court ruling against external links

Apple has asked for a stay on the decision

Apple has appealed against the ruling that let developer's advertise third-party payment solutions outside of the app store. Epic and Apple's legal trial, came to a close with nine out of decisions in favour of the Cupertino giant.

The court did not find that Apple was a monopoly and neither stopped the company from charging up to 30 percent on in-app purchases through the app store. The one ruling that went against Apple, stated that it could not stop developer's from promoting alternative payment solutions outside of the app store.

The hardware giant has now asked for a stay on the ruling stating that letting developer's advertise more modes of payment, "would upset the careful balance between developers and customers provided by the App Store, and would irreparably harm both Apple and consumers."

"The requested stay will allow Apple to protect consumers and safeguard its platform while the company works through the complex and rapidly evolving legal, technological, and economic issues that any revisions to this Guideline would implicate," added Apple in the filing (via The Register).

Apple also said that Epic Games would not be harmed since none of their products are currently on the app store.

"Apple is working hard to address these difficult issues in a changing world, enhancing information flow without compromising the consumer experience," the filing stated.

"A stay of the injunction would permit Apple to do so in a way that maintains the integrity of the ecosystem, and that could obviate the need for any injunction regarding steering."