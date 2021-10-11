MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple appeals court ruling against external links

The ruling stated Apple must allow developers to advertise alternative solutions outside of the app store

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST
Apple has asked for a stay on the decision

Apple has asked for a stay on the decision

Apple has appealed against the ruling that let developer's advertise third-party payment solutions outside of the app store. Epic and Apple's legal trial, came to a close with nine out of decisions in favour of the Cupertino giant.

The court did not find that Apple was a monopoly and neither stopped the company from charging up to 30 percent on in-app purchases through the app store. The one ruling that went against Apple, stated that it could not stop developer's from promoting alternative payment solutions outside of the app store.

The hardware giant has now asked for a stay on the ruling stating that letting developer's advertise more modes of payment, "would upset the careful balance between developers and customers provided by the App Store, and would irreparably harm both Apple and consumers."

"The requested stay will allow Apple to protect consumers and safeguard its platform while the company works through the complex and rapidly evolving legal, technological, and economic issues that any revisions to this Guideline would implicate," added Apple in the filing (via The Register).

Apple also said that Epic Games would not be harmed since none of their products are currently on the app store.

Close

Related stories

"Apple is working hard to address these difficult issues in a changing world, enhancing information flow without compromising the consumer experience," the filing stated.

"A stay of the injunction would permit Apple to do so in a way that maintains the integrity of the ecosystem, and that could obviate the need for any injunction regarding steering."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Apple App Store #Apple vs Epic
first published: Oct 11, 2021 01:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.