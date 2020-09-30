172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-app-store-apple-music-and-several-other-services-suffer-temporary-outage-5903301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 10:43 AM IST

Apple App Store, Apple Music, several other services suffer temporary outage

Apple said it has resolved the issue and that only some users were affected by the outage.

Moneycontrol News

Many Apple services including the Apple App Store, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade were hit by a temporary outage during the wee hours of September 30. Apple confirmed the outage stating that “some users were affected” due to the abrupt outage.

According to the Apple System Status Page, 25 Apple services like the iCloud, Apple Music, Apple News, Photos, etc, were down for a brief time period. The company claims to have resolved the issue, stating that only some users were affected by the outage.

Here is a list of Apple Services that were hit by the outage: 

  • App Store

  • Apple Arcade

  • Apple Books

  • Apple Business Manager

  • Apple Card

  • Apple Cash 

  • Apple Music 

  • Apple Music radio 

  • Apple School Manager 

  • Apple TV channels 

  • Apple TV+

  • AppleCare on iOS 

  • Documents in the Cloud

  • iCloud mail 

  • iCloud web apps

  • iCloud contacts

  • iCloud calendar 

  • iCloud backup 

  • iCloud account and sign in

  • Game Centre 

  • Find My

  • iWork for iCloud 

  • Mac App Store 

  • News

  • Photos 

  • Radio 

  • Schoolwork 

Apple has resolved the issue and users can continue to access the mentioned services. At the time of writing this, we were able to access the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, iCloud services, Apple Photos and Find My.

The company did not provide any reason behind the outage.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 10:43 am

tags #Apple

