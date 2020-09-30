Apple App Store, Apple Music, several other services suffer temporary outage

Many Apple services including the Apple App Store, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade were hit by a temporary outage during the wee hours of September 30. Apple confirmed the outage stating that “some users were affected” due to the abrupt outage.

According to the Apple System Status Page, 25 Apple services like the iCloud, Apple Music, Apple News, Photos, etc, were down for a brief time period. The company claims to have resolved the issue, stating that only some users were affected by the outage.



App Store



Apple Arcade



Apple Books



Apple Business Manager



Apple Card



Apple Cash



Apple Music



Apple Music radio



Apple School Manager



Apple TV channels



Apple TV+



AppleCare on iOS



Documents in the Cloud



iCloud mail



iCloud web apps



iCloud contacts



iCloud calendar



iCloud backup



iCloud account and sign in



Game Centre



Find My



iWork for iCloud



Mac App Store



News



Photos



Radio



Schoolwork



Here is a list of Apple Services that were hit by the outage:

Apple has resolved the issue and users can continue to access the mentioned services. At the time of writing this, we were able to access the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, iCloud services, Apple Photos and Find My.

The company did not provide any reason behind the outage.