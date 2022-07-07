Apple announces 'Lockdown mode' to protect devices from hackers

Apple has announced a new Lockdown feature that will be available for its devices running iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. The Cupertino -based technology giant plans to release the feature in the fall this year.

The mode has been designed to safeguard users against hacking campaigns similar to Pegasus, the spyware which was used to break into the phones of political rivals, journalists and executives worldwide.

Lockdown will provide an additional safety net by blocking attachments and links in messages, compromised site URLs and FaceTime calls from unknown contacts.

The mode will also block Apple devices from accepting new accessory and peripheral connections, unless the devices are unlocked.

The devices will also not allow any new configuration profiles to be installed when the feature is activated. Mobile device management, like the ones used by IT administrators in offices, will also not be allowed.

Apple said that Lockdown would offer an "extreme, optional layer of security for the very few users who, because of who they are or what they do, may be personally targeted by some of the most sophisticated digital threats".

Apple said that it was willing to invite feedback and collaboration from the security and research industry. It will also offer new bounties for individuals who manage to find flaws in the system. They will be awarded a maximum of up to $2 million, the highest payout in the industry.

Besides this, the company will be introducing a $10 million grant "to support organisations that investigate, expose, and prevent highly targeted cyberattacks, including those created by private companies developing state-sponsored mercenary spyware".