Apple announces iOS 12: Here’s everything you need to know

Apple has revealed the all-new iOS 12 for phones and tablets. The latest operating system comes up with new features and bug fixes. These bug fixes were hunted from previous iOS version which were reported by iPhone and iPad users.

The latest iOS update brings screen time, Group FaceTime, Memoji, grouped notifications and many newer features. The latest update will reach those devices that received iOS 11 update.

Here are some new features:

Performance: iOS 12 has been optimised for improved performance on old devices (iPhone 5s and iPad Air). Under the new performance upgrades, the app launch is now 40% faster and now users can multitask with lots of apps. Not only app launches, Apple has also optimised the camera launch from the lock screen - which is now 70% faster, 50% faster keyboard display and 2x faster Share Sheet display.

Conference FaceTime: FaceTime allows video and audio calls with up to 32 users (iPhone/iPad users with iOS 12) simultaneously. It has a ringless notification where participants can tap to join easily. Users can add text effect to their photos and videos. Apple also provides end-to-end encryption over FaceTime where your conversation remains private and personal. FaceTime messages can be also operated using conversation i.e. messages have been integrated with FaceTime.

Messages: Memoji has been introduced by Apple where users can create an Animoji that will resemble users personality and mood. Users can now also record clips of Animoji of up to 30 seconds. Memoji will also detect your Tongue and Wink detection for proper Animoji creation. There are several new camera effects which will allow users to enhance their pictures with built-in effects and available third party sticker packs.

Screen Time: Screen Time will help users to understand and make choices on about how much they spend using apps and website on their device. Users will get detailed Activity Reports which will contain weekly and daily reports on app usage, notifications, and device pickups. Screen Time will allow parents to setup device usage timings for their kids. If a child wants to increase the usage time, it can be done by the parent itself (device owner) if he/she approves.

There are several new features that are included in this major update such as Do Not Disturb, grouped notifications, augmented reality, new photos app, improved camera performance, new Siri features and improved privacy and device security.

iOS 12 is compatible with these devices:

iPhone: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s

iPad: 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad 6th generation, iPad 5th generation, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2.

iPod: iPod touch 6th generation