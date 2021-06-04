Apple announces AirTag update with improved privacy improvements, also hints at Android support

Apple is now rolling out a new firmware update for the AirTag trackers that will change the time taken to play an alert when separated from the owner. According to a CNET report, the new update will create new ways to warn people that an unexpected AirTag or Find My network-enabled device is nearby.

Before the update, AirTags would emit noise three days after they’ve been misplaced. Now, lost AirTags will play a sound in a window between 8 and 24 hours. In its statement, Apple said that this should “discourage unwanted tracking”.

According to the CNET report, the AirTag trackers are also expected to get Android device support in the future. The company is reportedly developing an app for Android devices that will help people "detect" an AirTag or Find My network-enabled device. Apple is expected to reveal more details about the Android app by the end of this year.

Apple said, “The recent introduction of AirTag included industry-first proactive features that discourage unwanted tracking.” The firmware update is already rolling out to AirTag devices and will automatically update when your iPhone is close at hand.