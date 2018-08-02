Apple and Qualcomm may bury hatchet in 5G era, sources speculate

California-based tech giant Apple and leading global chipmaker Qualcomm could make peace and enter into an agreement to supply 5G chips for the next generation of iPhones.

According to a report by DigiTimes, supply chain sources claim that the two could bury their differences in the 5G era, as Apple is in no place to risk betting on good returns by adopting non-Qualcomm modems.

Both companies have been embroiled in patent battles since the beginning of 2017. In January of that year, Apple sued Qualcomm claiming that the global microchip manufacturer was taxing Apple for technological breakthroughs it had ‘nothing to do with’ – basically charging Apple for its own innovation.

Qualcomm responded that its technology is a combination of connectivity, multimedia, GPS, imaging and much more. It said without its tech, the iPhone would not exist in the first place.

Sources say Qualcomm has no intention of backing off from pursuing Apple for royalty fees that are allegedly owed to them; Apple, in turn, is fighting back by dropping Qualcomm’s modems for other alternatives.

One such alternative chipset provider is Intel, as the company is able to better provide for long-term orders from Apple.

Meanwhile, MediaTek has preponed the release of its new-gen Helio M70 5G chipset by about a year. It completed the project early by using the 7nm (nanometre) lithography process at its Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Taiwan, and it hopes to capture a deal with Apple to provide chipsets for new iPhones.

The DigiTimes report points out that Apple cannot afford to sever ties with Qualcomm as the company is one of only three mobile modem chip manufacturers in the world.

Global smartphone makers can barely avoid collaborating with Qualcomm, as the company has been involved in technological partnerships with several telecom operators in the world. It has also already provided a complete product design solution and chip platform for its 5G modems with trials already underway.