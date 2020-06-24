Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are about to function better, thanks to new iOS 14 features

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 14, brings some new features and enhancements for AirPods and AirPods Pro. While some of the features are exclusive to the AirPods Pro, the rest of them support the original AirPods and AirPods second-generation.

Spatial Audio

AirPods Pro users can get a ‘theatre-like experience’, courtesy of the new Spatial Audio feature. It uses directional audio algorithms to offer a simulated surround sound experience through the earbuds. Spatial Audio activates when you AirPods Pro connected to iPhone 7 and later for watching content with Dolby 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound audio tracks.

Automatic Switching

Automatic Switching makes the use of Apple’s ecosystem of connected products. Once the feature is rolled out in iOS 14, AirPods (and AirPods Pro) will automatically connect to the Apple device you are using. For example, if you are watching a video on your iPad and then answer your call on your iPhone, AirPods will automatically connect to the iPhone. Once you hang up the call and go back to using the iPad, the AirPods will detect and reconnect to your iPad. The same applies to Mac, iPod and Apple Watch.

Battery Notifications

The new battery notifications will highlight the battery percentage of your AirPods and notify you when you need to charge them. This is a convenient addition than the option available in the Today View section next to the Home Screen.

AirPods do feature a charging LED that shows a green or red colour depending upon the battery situation. You can also know the charge left by opening the lid when the AirPods are charging inside the case.

Headphone Accommodations

The feature lets you adjust your AirPods audio to account for hearing differences by amplifying soft sounds and tuning for your individual hearing. This will help to listen to music or phone calls sound more clear.

Audio sharing for Apple TV

