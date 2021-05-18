Apple AirPods 3 launch today? Here's what we know so far

Leaked images suggest that the AirPods 3 will have an AirPods Pro-like design.

Apple AirPods 3 launch could happen later today. The new wireless earbuds were rumoured to launch alongside Apple Music Hi-Fi on May 18. Apple quietly announced its new Spatial Audio feature for Apple Music subscribers. In line with the rumours, it is possible that the company could announce the Apple AirPods 3 via a press release.

The third-generation Apple AirPods have been rumoured for quite a while. Apple was rumoured to unveil the AirPods second-generation successor at the Apple Event in April. While that did not happen, recent reports claimed that Apple would launch the AirPods 3 alongside the HiFi music feature on Apple Music. The iPhone 12 maker quietly announced its Lossless audio feature on May 17. It will be free for all Apple Music subscribers who can play it on audio devices with the H1 or W1 chip. Additionally, the latest versions of the iPhone, iPad and Mac devices will have spatial audio tuned by default in their built-in speakers.

Coming back to the AirPods 3, the rumoured TWS is rumoured to come with an AirPods Pro-like design. This means that the stem will be smaller compared to current-generation AirPods. However, it will miss out on Pro features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

We can expect the Apple AirPods 3 price to be around USD 159 or around Rs 16,000 in India at launch. Apple has not made any official announcement on the AirPods 3 launch at the time of writing this.