Apple acknowledges display issues on some iPhone 12 models; may fix the issue through a software update soon

There’s no doubt that Apple has stepped up its game on the display front of the new iPhones. However, some users are experiencing issues with the display of some iPhone 12 devices. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple acknowledged that some iPhone 12s are experiencing problems with their displays.

The report said, “In an internal document obtained by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged an issue with some iPhone 12 displays exhibiting flickering, a green or grey glow, or other unintended lighting variations under some conditions.”

MacRumors obtained the internal document that was shared by the company with Authorized Service Providers which talks about the number of issues being reported and that Apple is investigating the issues. Apple has advised technicians to avoid servicing affected iPhones for now and inform customers to keep their iPhone up to date.

This guidance suggests that the tech giant is confident of fixing display issues with a future software update. So, if you are one of those users facing these issues, keep your iPhone 12 up to date with the latest iOS version. The issue can affect all the new iPhones, including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to users, the display issues occur when the device’s brightness is set to 90 percent or lower. The report said, “Many users are experiencing the issue on iOS 14.1, iOS 14.2, and seemingly even the first two iOS 14.3 betas.” Some customers have claimed that the flickering or glowing issue is not always persistent and disappears after a short time.