Appeared for CBSE this year? You can access your mark sheet and certificates online on DigiLocker

CBSE students scrambling for mark sheets, pass and migration certificates of class 10th and 12th examination can take a breather as a digital copy of these documents are available on their DigiLocker account.

The documents can be accessed by signing up on the DigiLocker website and pulling it from CBSE database which is registered as an issuer organisation for the service.



Marksheets, Pass & Migration certificates of all 28 lakhs candidates of CBSE Class XII and X exams are now available in students' digital lockers. These digital documents are digitally signed, digilocker verified and also have QR codes. Can be accessed at https://t.co/Kc0Y3NSVTl

Secretary of Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Anil Swarup on Twitter said, “Marksheets, Pass & Migration certificates of all 28 lakhs candidates of CBSE Class XII and X exams are now available in students' digital lockers. These digital documents are digitally signed, DigiLocker verified and also have QR codes.”

How to use DigiLocker:

There are two cases. If a student has provided his mobile number to CBSE, he or she would receive their DigiLocker account credentials through SMS. That can be used to access the documents. In case, if a student did not provide the mobile number to CBSE, one needs to follow these simple steps.

—Go to DigiLocker website

—Signup for DigiLocker using your mobile number.

—Go to profile page using your avatar on the top right-hand corner. Sync your Aadhaar number with DigiLocker. Once linked, your Aadhaar profile will show up.

—Using the vertical left panel, click on Pull partner documents by clicking ‘+’

—Select a partner (here CBSE) using the drop-down menu and then select a document type

—Enter the details such as roll number and pass year and click ‘Get document’

—The data pulled from CBSE database will be displayed on the screen

—Save the document to the locker

You can see the document whenever you want using the Issued Documents tab from the vertical left panel. The e-documents are also accepted in many government organisation while filling forms.

DigiLoker app is also available for mobiles and a similar process can be followed to get the documents of smartphones.