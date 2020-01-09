App Store users spent over $1.42 billion in a week, setting an all-time record for Apple

Apple has announced that App Store users bought apps and services worth over $1.42 billion in a week, setting an all-time record. The record was set between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, i.e. between December 24, 2019, to January 1, 2020.

Further, on New Year’s Eve, customers spent over $386 million on the App Store on New Year’s day, which is another record for single-day sales.

With the record numbers, Apple saw year-on-year growth of 16 percent over its 2018’s sales figures. Further, the New Year’s day record set a 20 percent year-on-year growth over the last year. Since its initial launch in 2007, Apple states that the App Store has generated a revenue of over $155 billion with a quarter of those earnings coming from the past year alone.

In its press release, Apple expressed its ongoing focus on the deep integration of hardware, software and services, that led to the sky-high sales records in 2019.

“2019 was the biggest year for Services in Apple’s history. We introduced several exciting new experiences for our customers, all while setting the standard for user privacy and security,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. Last year, the Cupertino-based tech giant release multiple services like Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Card.

These new services, along with the added focus on Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple Pay, are said to be significant contributors to Apple’s landmark success in 2019 in terms of revenue generated from over 155 countries.