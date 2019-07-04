App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apex Legends Season 2 is here: Everything you need to know

Season 2 is also introducing a new Ranked Leagues mode.

Carlsen Martin

Apex Legends Season 2 has officially gone live, and, with it, a ton of new content. After losing ground to Fortnite, Respawn’s popular battle royale is finally ready to mount a more formidable challenge with Season 2.

Whether you buy a $10 Battle Pass or play the game for free, there’s a ton of new content coming to Apex Legends Season 2.

Firstly, the new patch is the biggest the game has got till date, requiring around 20GB of the Xbox One and PS4 and about 18GB on the PC.

Close

Jay Frechette, Respawn Entertainment Community Manager, said on Reddit: “Periodically we make a fresh build of the game, with outdated content removed. So, the game is faster for new players to download, more efficient, and takes up less hard drive space for everybody.”

related news

Major changes are coming to Kings Canyon. Huge additions, in the form of beasts and monsters will be wreaking havoc and destruction over the map. While we aren’t sure whether or not Legends will be able to interact with beasts, the trailer shows a massive Leviathan foot crushing Mirage.

A new Legend is entering the battle. Wattson is a great defensive and supportive Legend capable of putting up electric fences to defend an area and deflect airstrikes. Wattson can be purchased for $7.50 or 12,000 Apex Coins.

Battle Pass Season 2 also introduces a new weapon in the form of the L-Star. Like the Kraber and the Mastiff, the L-Star is a “Gold” tier weapon that can only be obtained through care packages. The L-Star is a rapid-fire weapon that shoots large projectiles, particularly effective at melting down shields.

Season 2 is also bringing a revamped challenge system. Finishing in the top three with Lifeline, Wraith, and Bloodhound, landing in a relay (1 of 4 steps) or dealing 7,500 damage with assault rifles will instantly level up your Battle Pass by a whole level. Here are other Apex Legends Season 2, Week 1 Challenges:

  • Get 25 kills -- 6,000 Stars

  • Loot 5 care packages -- 6,000 Stars

  • Get 35 knockdowns -- 6,000 Stars

  • Outlive 200 opponents -- 6,000 Stars

Apex Legends Season 2 also welcomes a new mode titled “Ranked Leagues”. The new Ranked League will be similar to the ranking system on other competitive team-based games, like DOTA 2, Overwatch and League of Legends to new a few.

The new changes coming to Apex Legends will give it a much-needed jolt to compete with Fortnite.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.