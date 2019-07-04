Apex Legends Season 2 is here: Everything you need to know

Apex Legends Season 2 has officially gone live, and, with it, a ton of new content. After losing ground to Fortnite, Respawn’s popular battle royale is finally ready to mount a more formidable challenge with Season 2.

Whether you buy a $10 Battle Pass or play the game for free, there’s a ton of new content coming to Apex Legends Season 2.

Firstly, the new patch is the biggest the game has got till date, requiring around 20GB of the Xbox One and PS4 and about 18GB on the PC.

Jay Frechette, Respawn Entertainment Community Manager, said on Reddit: “Periodically we make a fresh build of the game, with outdated content removed. So, the game is faster for new players to download, more efficient, and takes up less hard drive space for everybody.”

Major changes are coming to Kings Canyon. Huge additions, in the form of beasts and monsters will be wreaking havoc and destruction over the map. While we aren’t sure whether or not Legends will be able to interact with beasts, the trailer shows a massive Leviathan foot crushing Mirage.

A new Legend is entering the battle. Wattson is a great defensive and supportive Legend capable of putting up electric fences to defend an area and deflect airstrikes. Wattson can be purchased for $7.50 or 12,000 Apex Coins.

Battle Pass Season 2 also introduces a new weapon in the form of the L-Star. Like the Kraber and the Mastiff, the L-Star is a “Gold” tier weapon that can only be obtained through care packages. The L-Star is a rapid-fire weapon that shoots large projectiles, particularly effective at melting down shields.



Get 25 kills -- 6,000 Stars



Loot 5 care packages -- 6,000 Stars



Get 35 knockdowns -- 6,000 Stars



Outlive 200 opponents -- 6,000 Stars



Season 2 is also bringing a revamped challenge system. Finishing in the top three with Lifeline, Wraith, and Bloodhound, landing in a relay (1 of 4 steps) or dealing 7,500 damage with assault rifles will instantly level up your Battle Pass by a whole level. Here are other Apex Legends Season 2, Week 1 Challenges:

Apex Legends Season 2 also welcomes a new mode titled “Ranked Leagues”. The new Ranked League will be similar to the ranking system on other competitive team-based games, like DOTA 2, Overwatch and League of Legends to new a few.

The new changes coming to Apex Legends will give it a much-needed jolt to compete with Fortnite.