Apex Legends Mobile could be revealed later this year: All you need to know

At EA Play 2020, we got confirmation that Apex Legends was coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Last year, EA’s Apex Legends took the gaming world by storm, becoming one of the few Fortnite contenders. Apex Legends was available for free on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. At EA Play 2020, we got confirmation that Apex Legends was coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Now, the official Apex Legends Twitter handle has teased what looks like a mobile version of the game with the text, “Coming Fall 2020”.
Back in 2019, EA confirmed that Apex Legends Mobile could be released by the end of 2020. Although we have received few details since then, however, since the confirmation of Apex Legends coming to the Nintendo Switch, ruling out a mobile version of the game for Android and iOS devices cannot be ruled out.
Here it is. EA CEO talks about bringing Apex Legends to iOS & Android globally by the end of this year. Follow @ApexLatest for more exclusives.#apexlegendsmobile @EA @EAMobile @Respawn @apex_intel @TitanfallBlog @TencentGames @ZhugeEX pic.twitter.com/zIMhDEIwaH
— Apex Legends Mobile Latest Leaks (@ApexLatest) June 22, 2020
Wilson also spoke about EA’s plans for bringing several other titles to the mobile platform. A mobile version of Apex Legends will certainly turn up the heat on established mobile battle royales like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite.
