Apex Legends Mobile reportedly becomes most downloaded game on Apple's App Store in 60 countries

Apex Legends Mobile is now available for download in 60 countries across the globe, including India. The much-anticipated battle royale title from EA and Respawn can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Apex Legends Mobile was previously unveiled in February but got a limited rollout to Android users in select countries. Anyone with a decent Android smartphone and a compatible iPad or iOS device can download the game from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Like the PC version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile is available to download for free, although the game will have in-game purchases. A recent report by Pocket Gamer noted the title was the most downloaded app in 28 countries, including Japan and the US, and was within the top 10 downloaded apps in 65 countries.

Additionally, the report also noted that Apex Legends Mobile ranked within the top 10 most downloaded iPhone games in 89 countries. The launch of the game has been long anticipated as the game earned more than 15 million pre-registered players.

A report by 91mobiles also noted that Apex Legends Mobile had dethroned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) becoming the top free-to-play game on the App Store. While Apex Legends Mobile is accessible on both the PlayStation and PC, the mobile version of the game won’t support cross-play with either of the two.

Apex Legends Mobile System Requirements



Android: Android 6.0, Snapdragon 435, Hisilicon Kirin 650, Mediatek Helio P20, or Exynos 7420, 4 GB free space, at least 3 GB RAM.



iOS: iPhone 6S or later, OS version 11.0 or later, Apple A9 SoC, 4GB free space, at least 2GB RAM.

Head to your respective Google Play Store or Apple App Store > Search the game > Download and then install it on your device.