Apex Legends Mobile available for pre-register globally, set to launch in 2022

Apex Legends Mobile is officially available for pre-register globally. The mobile version of the game got a limited launch last week, making it playable in 10 countries. Now, Respawn Entertainment and EA are allowing players around the globe to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile is set to launch sometime this year, but the game was available for download in 10 countries earlier this month as part of a limited launch. However, now users can head to the Google Play Store to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile and become among the first players to access the game when it releases globally.

Apex Legends Mobile is a completely different game from the PC and console version and thus there is no cross-platform support. Additionally, the game will be free-to-play, although you can expect to see in-game purchases, similar to the PC and console version of the game.

As of now, there is no official release date for Apex Legends Mobile, but we know the game will be released sometime this year. Apex Legends Mobile will go up against popular mobile shooters including COD Mobile, PUBG Mobile (BGMI in India), Fortnite, and Free Fire.

Apex Legends Mobile System Requirements

Android: Android 8.1, Open GL 3.0 or higher, 3 GB free space, at least 3 GB RAM.

iOS: iPhone 6S or later, OS version 10.0 or later, Apple A9 SoC, 3GB free space, at least 2GB RAM.