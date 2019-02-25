App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 08:31 PM IST

APAC to be the Fastest growing Digital Workplace Market: Report

Cloud and digital transformation are the largest drivers for growth in the region.

The APAC region is expected to witness the extensive growth of the digital workplace market in the next four years, a new market report from ResearchandMarkets shows.

Rapid advancements in cloud computing, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt digital workplace solutions and services in the region.

With the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and the rising IT demands for digital transformation, the adoption of digital workplace tools is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast year, the report highlighted.

The digital workplace market globally is expected to grow from USD 13.4 billion in 2018 to USD 35.7 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7 percent during the forecast period.

The digital workplace market is driven by the availability of new technologies, tools, and reduction in operational expenditures for effective adoption of digital workplace transformation solutions. However, the lack of thought leadership and clear or definable Return on Investment (RoI) may hinder the growth in the market.
