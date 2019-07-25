APAC enterprises embrace open innovation to accelerate business outcomes: Red Hat

Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, shared that more enterprises in Asia Pacific are keen to embrace open innovation to accelerate business outcomes. This is indicated by the number of enterprises in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan and Singapore participating in Red Hat Open Innovation Labs residency programs in the region.

Today’s fast-moving business environment requires organizations to continually innovate to keep pace with the changing business landscape, or risk falling behind. Red Hat Open Innovation Labs help enterprises achieve that by allowing them to work closely with Red Hat experts to solve their business challenges in an accelerated fashion using open source technologies.

During the residency, customers gain first-hand experience on how to apply agile development methodologies and DevOps practices to solve legacy problems or address new challenges such as developing cloud-native applications.

The National Stock Exchange of India, for example, not only modernized its e-IPO application during its residency, but also adopted a DevOps strategy that helped it to bring new services to market faster

Customers also get to witness how open principles and open culture help accelerate innovation through Red Hat Open Innovation Labs. In the case of the Heritage Bank, teams learned how to use open source principles to integrate cross-functional teams, technology and processes during its residency. By doing so, the bank can now respond to evolving business demands quickly and deliver better customer experiences.

John Allessio, senior vice president and general manager of Global Services, Red Hat said, "Organizations in Asia Pacific recognize the need to embed innovation into their corporate DNA. By doing so, they will be able to boost growth and deal with upcoming unknown challenges more effectively. We are pleased to help enterprises adopt Red Hat’s open approach to build high-performing, self-organizing teams which can help the business address changes in an agile manner and capture new opportunities."