Any public Instagram photos can now be turned into a Reel

In the coming weeks, Instagram will roll out a feature that will enable anyone on the platform to take publicly shared photos, and turn them into Reels.

Reels is Instagram's Tik-Tok knock-off, that allows creators to make short 15-second videos set to music. The new ability is meant to be an extension to Instagram Remixes for Reels, which allows people to post reactionary videos that appear next to the original video.

With the new feature, anyone can use a publicly shared image on the platform to create a new Remix, and post it on Reels.

Instagram said that by default, this feature would be turned on for all publicly shared content but the company will offer a way to turn it off.

Speaking with The Verge, Meta spokesperson Devi Narasimhan said that the platform will provide account wide settings that will allow people to turn off remixes, if they so choose. Any photos that were shared prior to the new feature being enabled, will automatically have Remixing turned off, but users will be able to enable it in settings, if they want to.

Besides these changes, Instagram announced that they will be making it easier to create Reels from scratch, using pre-built templates that have pre-loaded audio and clip placeholders.

Another feature that will roll out shortly, is the ability to use both your front-facing and rear cameras at the same time. This allows you to capture your reaction and the environment you are shooting at the same time, rather than splicing in your reaction at post.

Instagram also said that any video posts shared on the platform, and lesser than 15 minutes, will be shared as Reels. Videos posted prior to this change, will remain normal videos. The Videos and Reels tab will also be consolidated into one section, for easier access.