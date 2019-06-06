App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AntWorks names S Venkatramani as Senior Vice President for India subcontinent

As a trusted advisor with many of his clients, Venkat has seen the adoption of new technologies particularly in the banking and financial services industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
AntWorks, an artificial intelligence and intelligent automation company, announced that renowned emerging markets leader, S Venkatramani, has joined the company as Senior Vice President (Sales) for India Subcontinent.

In his role, Venkat will oversee customer acquisition, sales strategy and strategic client relationships across markets covering India, Sri Lanka and neighbouring Bangladesh for all AntWorks product offerings, and lead the aggressive growth objectives for the region.

Before joining AntWorks, Venkat ran an independent consulting and strategy firm, Cerebum Digital Consulting, as Founder and Chief Evangelist. His mission was to help mid-tier IT companies and start-ups to create and build scale in emerging markets (India, ME and AP) – particularly on new age solutions around analytics, cloud and cognitive offerings.

Prior to this, Venkat held several senior leadership positions in his career spanning over three decades at IBM, Cognizant and TCS, driving growth strategy, sales and strategic client relationships in emerging markets.

As a trusted advisor with many of his clients, Venkat has seen the adoption of new technologies in the digital, cognitive and analytics space, particularly in the banking and financial services industry.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 07:01 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

