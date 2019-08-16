App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AntWorks and Everest Group unveil intelligent document processing Playbook

The IDP Playbook offers enterprises a methodology to plan and sustain multi-year automation programs for content-centric processes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

AntWorks, a global provider of artificial intelligence and intelligent automation solutions powered by fractal science, sponsored the IDP Playbook by research firm Everest Group, who created this first-of-its-kind guide independently with a technology-agnostic methodology. The IDP Playbook notes that commonly adopted RPA solutions cannot process semi-structured and unstructured data, and does not learn; whereas intelligent automation builds on RPA, extracts data from complex unstructured documents with Machine Learning and enables end-to-end automation of entire business processes.

Organisations have data-intensive processes and stakeholders looking to optimise resources and maximise financial returns. To address these challenges, many businesses are embracing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) but lack guidance on what solutions and strategies lead to true automation success. The new Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Playbook provides that expert advice.

"The new Everest Group IDP Playbook offers enterprises a methodology to plan and sustain multi-year automation programs for content-centric processes," said Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President and Distinguished Analyst at Everest Group. "IDP is still new to many organisations and a comprehensive primer such as the Playbook enables them to visualise and plan a roadmap that answers the questions of what to do next and how to achieve those never-ending efficiency needs and targets."

Close
Asheesh Mehra, AntWorks Co-Founder and Group CEO, added, "The bad news is that the technology tool ecosystem is broken, limiting enterprises to task automation. The good news is that the industry is coming to the realisation that straight-through processing requires a clean data set. The IDP Playbook provides a powerful way for enterprises to advance to true process automation."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.