MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

AnTuTu reveals best smartphones of November, Snapdragon 888 chip reigns supreme

The Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro emerged as the best performing smartphone of November 2021

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST

AnTuTu recently shared its list of best-performing smartphones in the month of November along with that of best mid-range phones. In the flagship segment, the list was dominated by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, while MediaTek only made a couple of appearances in the mid-range.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro emerged as the best performing smartphone of November 2021. The Black Shark 4S Pro scored 8,75,382 points, while the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro and iQOO 8 Pro managed 8,52,719 and 8,46,663 points, respectively. All three devices are powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC.

The Black Shark 4 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ finished fourth and fifth. The Asus ROG Phone 5s, with the Snapdragon 888+ chip, finished sixth, while the iQOO 8 and Lenovo Legion Duel 2 Pro scored 8,29,916 and 8,197,99 points, respectively. The last two spots on the list went to the Oppo Find X3 Pro and Realme GT 5G.

Source: AnTuTu Source: AnTuTu

All 10 smartphones on the list use either the Snapdragon 888 SoC or its ‘Plus’ counterpart. All the phones on the list surpassed the 8,00,000-mark.

Close

Related stories

The Snapdragon 778G-powered iQOO Z5 took the top spot in the mid-range, scoring 566,438 points. The Oppo Reno 6 5G (7th) and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (10th) were the only two smartphones on the list that used the MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, the Dimensity 900 on the Reno 6 5G and the Dimensity 920 on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

antutn

The rest of the devices on the list mid-range list use the Snapdragon 778G SoC, though the Snapdragon 780G-powered Mi 11 Lite 5G was listed third with 5,34,739 points. Considering we are set to see at least a couple of smartphones using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip this month, it will be interesting to see if any of those handsets make AnTuTu’s list in December.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AnTuTu #smartphones
first published: Dec 3, 2021 05:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.