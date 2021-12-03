AnTuTu reveals best smartphones of November, Snapdragon 888 chip reigns supreme

AnTuTu recently shared its list of best-performing smartphones in the month of November along with that of best mid-range phones. In the flagship segment, the list was dominated by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, while MediaTek only made a couple of appearances in the mid-range.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro emerged as the best performing smartphone of November 2021. The Black Shark 4S Pro scored 8,75,382 points, while the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro and iQOO 8 Pro managed 8,52,719 and 8,46,663 points, respectively. All three devices are powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC.

The Black Shark 4 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ finished fourth and fifth. The Asus ROG Phone 5s, with the Snapdragon 888+ chip, finished sixth, while the iQOO 8 and Lenovo Legion Duel 2 Pro scored 8,29,916 and 8,197,99 points, respectively. The last two spots on the list went to the Oppo Find X3 Pro and Realme GT 5G.

Source: AnTuTu

All 10 smartphones on the list use either the Snapdragon 888 SoC or its ‘Plus’ counterpart. All the phones on the list surpassed the 8,00,000-mark.

The Snapdragon 778G-powered iQOO Z5 took the top spot in the mid-range, scoring 566,438 points. The Oppo Reno 6 5G (7th) and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (10th) were the only two smartphones on the list that used the MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, the Dimensity 900 on the Reno 6 5G and the Dimensity 920 on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.