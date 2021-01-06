AnTuTu releases lists of best-performing phones in December 2020, Mi 11 tops the chart

AnTuTu recently released its list of best-performing smartphones for the month of December. These lists comprise of the best flagship and mid-range smartphones.

The data was collected between December 1 and 31, and the results are the median between the top 1000 benchmarked units of every model.

Matching expectations, Xiaomi’s Mi 11 topped the charts as it was the only phone on the list to feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Coming in at a close second was the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ and Mate 40 Pro with its Kirin 9000 chipsets. The performance gains on the new 5nm chipsets seem evident.

The other spots on the list were taken up by the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30S, Vivo iQOO 5, iQOO 5 Pro, and iQOO 5 Pro+, all of which are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The Huawei Mate 40, which uses the Kirin 9000E, came in 9th with 654325 points. The Vivo IQOO Neo3 was the last smartphone on the list. The entire list of top-performing smartphones was dominated by three brands – Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo.

AnTuTu also revealed its top mid-range picks for December 2020. The Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G topped the list for mid-rangers with its Dimensity 820 SoC. However, there were mixed results as the Huawei Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro that use the Kirin 985 placed second and third, while the Redmi 10X Pro 5G, which also uses the Dimensity 820, placed fourth.

The Honor 30 with the Kirin 985 took the last spot in the top five with 390184 points. The Honor X10 5G and Huawei Nova 7SE, which use the Kirin 820, were significantly further behind the top-five, dropping to 362974 and 355787 points, respectively.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno5 5G were the only two phones on the mid-range list with Qualcomm chips, while the Realme Q2 Pro 5G came in last with its Dimensity 800U chip.