AnTuTu releases list of best-performing flagship and mid-range phones in May

AnTuTu recently unveiled its monthly list of the top-performing flagship and mid-range smartphones for May. In the flagship segment, the list was unsurprisingly dominated by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.

In the list of best-performing smartphones, the Black Shark 4 Pro led the pack with its 830022 score. The Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro ranked in second and third place, respectively. The top five spots were completed by the Oppo Find X3 Pro (#4) and the Vivo X60 Pro+ (#5).

The Chinese version of the iQOO 7, which uses the Snapdragon 888 SoC, finished in sixth, while the vanilla OnePlus 9 placed seventh. The Asus ROG Phone 5 (#8), Realme GT (#9), and Mi 11 Ultra (#10) took the last three spots on the list. All the phones on the list managed to surpass the 800000-mark in AnTuTu’s testing. The flagship segment showed us that even camera focused smartphones like the Vivo X60 Pro+, OnePlus 9 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra excelled in performance.

Source: AnTuTu

In the mid-range segment, the Snapdragon 780G powered Mi 11 Lite 5G took the top spot with a score of 530646 points. The Redmi 10X 5G (MediaTek Dimensity 820) and iQOO Z3 (Snapdragon 768G) scored 455473 and 446010 points, respectively. The Kirin 985 powered Huawei Nova 8 Pro (#4) and Nova 8 (#5) filled the top five slots.

The other five spots saw the most diversity with devices powered by the Kirin 985, Kirin 820, Snapdragon 750G, Snapdragon 765G, and MediaTek Dimensity 800U completing the list. While there’s no specific winner in the mid-range, Qualcomm’s dominance in the flagship segment is more than evident.