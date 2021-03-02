AnTuTu ranks top performing phones for February; Snapdragon 888 SoC powered devices dominate the list

iQOO 7, the flagship smartphone from Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has managed to retain its position at the top of the AnTuTu rankings for February. The Snapdragon 888 SoC touting phone beat out some very stiff competition.

Placed second on the list was the Vivo X60 Pro+, another phone that runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC and the Pro+ lost the lead by just 14 points. So there is not really much between the two phones.

At number three and four, Xiaomi holds the reigns with the Redmi K40 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 11. Once again, both phones run on Snapdragon 888.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro breaks the 888 chain with a unique Kirin 9000 flavour but Qualcomm's chipset comes roaring back in the sixth place as well with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. So five ones in the top six run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888, hell of an endorsement if there was ever one.

Xiaomi takes the seventh and ninth places on the list with the Redmi K40, which is a Snapdragon 870 device and the Redmi K30S that runs on Snapdragon 865. Sandwiched in eighth place between the two Xiaomi's is Oppo with its Snapdragon 865 phone Reno5 Pro+5G.

Finishing the list is the iQOO 5 at last place.

Now if you are itching to go try out AnTuTu benchmarks on your phone, don't bother. Google removed the app in march last year as part of a bigger drive to boot 600 apps from the Play Store for violating in-app ad policies.