Antitrust lawsuit filed against Apple in India over in-app payments

The case has been registered in Rajasthan

Rajasthan -based non-profit organisation "Together We Fight Society" has filed an appeal against Apple's in-app payment policies on the App store.

As reported by Reuters, the challenge claims that Apple is abusing its position in the app market by forcing developers into its in-app payment system and charging a fee on every transaction of up to 30%.

"The existence of the 30% commission means that some app developers will never make it to the market ... This could also result in consumer harm," The filing, seen by Reuters, read.

Speaking with Moneycontrol, Rakesh Deshmukh, CEO Co-founder, Indus App Bazaar said, "It is true and correctly raised by "Together We Fight Society" that in-app payments charged by the Big Tech companies act as a barrier for Innovation. These payments and policies act as a hindrance for many developers due to which they never make it to the market. Recently, Korean government also has passed a law pertaining to the same for Google. We believe these positive moves will make tech giants rethink their restriction on independent app store and in-app purchase commission."

South Korea's National Assembly approved a legislation recently that banned Apple and Google to stop forcing app developer's to use their in-app payment systems.

They also prohibited the tech giants from imposing any unreasonable delay in approving apps on the storefronts.