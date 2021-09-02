MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Antitrust lawsuit filed against Apple in India over in-app payments

South Korea's National Assembly approved a legislation recently that banned Apple and Google to stop forcing app developer's to use their in-app payment systems.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST
The case has been registered in Rajasthan

The case has been registered in Rajasthan

Rajasthan -based non-profit organisation "Together We Fight Society"  has filed an appeal against Apple's in-app payment policies on the App store.

As reported by Reuters, the challenge claims that Apple is abusing its position in the app market by forcing developers into its in-app payment system and charging a fee on every transaction of up to 30%.

"The existence of the 30% commission means that some app developers will never make it to the market ... This could also result in consumer harm," The filing, seen by Reuters, read.

Speaking with Moneycontrol, Rakesh Deshmukh, CEO Co-founder, Indus App Bazaar said, "It is true and correctly raised by "Together We Fight Society" that in-app payments charged by the Big Tech companies act as a barrier for Innovation. These payments and policies act as a hindrance for many developers due to which they never make it to the market. Recently, Korean government also has passed a law pertaining to the same for Google. We believe these positive moves will make tech giants rethink their restriction on independent app store and in-app purchase commission."

South Korea's National Assembly approved a legislation recently that banned Apple and Google to stop forcing app developer's to use their in-app payment systems.

Close

Related stories

They also prohibited the tech giants from imposing any unreasonable delay in approving apps on the storefronts.

Recently, Apple had reached a legal settlement with app developer's in the US where it relented and allowed a minor concession to app developer's by letting them email customers and tell them about ways to pay other than in their iPhone (or iPad) app.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #App Store #Apple #In-app payments
first published: Sep 2, 2021 03:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.