Another record breaking game sale fetches $2 million

The game in question was a rare, sealed copy of the NES classic "Super Mario Bros."

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST
The previous record belonged to a rare copy of Super Mario 64

An unopened and rare copy of the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) classic Super Mario Bros. has shattered the previous record of a rare classic game sale by selling for an astounding $2 million.

In July of this year, a rare copy of another NES classic, "The Legend of Zelda" created a record by selling for $870,000. It beat out the record held by a rare copy of "Super Marios Bros." which was sold for $660,000 in April. Then in July, one of five copies left of N64's (Nintendo 64) debut platformer "Super Mario 64" was auctioned off for $1.5 million, making it the most expensive game sold at auction.

According to the New York Times, the record-breaking sale was conducted by Rally, a company that buys games and various prized collectibles and lets people buy shares in owning them. If they receive a conclusive offer from an individual then the investors vote on the sale.

Interestingly, Rally bought the rare cartridge for $140,000 and the copy was rated 9.8 A+ on the Weta Scale, which is a measure used to verify the condition of the object. The high rating meant it was in 'mint condition.
Tags: #Legend of Zelda #NES #Nintendo #Super Mario 64 #Super Mario Bros.
first published: Aug 9, 2021 01:30 pm

