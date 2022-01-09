MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Another 'milestone' as NASA's Webb telescope completes full deployment in space

The unfurling of the final mirror panel of the world's most powerful telescope completes a two-week long process as it opens a new era in astronomy

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
(Image Courtesy: NASA)

(Image Courtesy: NASA)


NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has finished the last stage of deployment in space, as the team successfully assembled a 21-foot, gold-plated primary mirror, completing the final phase of the two-week long process.

“Today, NASA achieved another engineering milestone decades in the making. While the journey is not complete, I join the Webb team in breathing a little easier and imagining the future breakthroughs bound to inspire the world,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson in a release shared with the press.

“The James Webb Space Telescope is an unprecedented mission that is on the precipice of seeing the light from the first galaxies and discovering the mysteries of our universe. Each feat already achieved and future accomplishment is a testament to the thousands of innovators who poured their life’s passion into this mission.”

Also Read: NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give a glimpse of early universe

The primary mirror for the telescope was folded to fit inside the nose cone of the rocket that launched it into space. After a week of critical spacecraft deployments, the team slowly began unfolding the hexagonal segments of the mirror one by one.

Next on the agenda is to move the 18 primary mirror segments and align the telescope's optics. This will be done with the help of 126 actuators, placed on the back of each segment. The alignment will take months to complete.

The craft will also make a third course-correction burn that will place it in orbit around the second Lagrange point, known as L2, approximately 1 million miles from Earth.

In its final orbital position, the telescope's sun shield, which is the size of a tennis court, will protect it from the light from the Sun, Moon and Earth, which can interfere with readings.

Also Read: Some of the upcoming space missions in 2022

“The successful completion of all of the Webb Space Telescope’s deployments is historic,” said Gregory L.Robinson, Webb programme director at NASA Headquarters.

“This is the first time a NASA-led mission has ever attempted to complete a complex sequence to unfold an observatory in space–a remarkable feat for our team, NASA, and the world,” he added.

The telescope is a joint project of the American, European and Canadian space agencies. It has taken 30 years to design and build, and will continue the revelatory science of Hubble, which is now nearing the end of its operational life, BBC said.

Named after James Webb who oversaw NASA through most of its formative decade of the 1960s, the telescope is about 100 times more sensitive than Hubble, a Reuters report said. It was launched on Christmas in an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana.

The telescope will provide increased infrared resolution and sensitivity over the Hubble and is capable of viewing objects up to a 100 times fainter.

This will enable investigations into some of the oldest known parts of the galaxy, across a wide variety of fields, like astronomy and cosmology. It will also allow research into potentially habitable planets.

first published: Jan 9, 2022 10:55 am

