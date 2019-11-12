Angel Broking introduces ZERO brokerage plan for retail equity investments

Angel iTrade Prime aims to remove all perceived barriers to investing & trading such as high or hidden brokerage fees, lack of transparency, etc.
After encouraging response received by its inaugural simplified pricing driven premium services plan Angel iTrade, Angel Broking has announced the launch of a next level version, i.e., Angel iTrade Prime. With this latest plan it has introduced ZERO cost brokerage services for trades executed in cash delivery, and at a flat fee of only INR 20/- per order for Intraday, F&O, Currencies and Commodities segments. Angel iTrade Prime aims to remove all perceived barriers to investing & trading such as high or hidden brokerage fees, lack of transparency, etc. and offer clients an opportunity to avail full suite of broking services including basic research and advisory, absolutely free.
The core principle behind introducing Angel iTrade Prime plan is to simplify a client’s investment journey further by removing the next obstacle to wider participation: high fees and charges. Just to illustrate, for cash delivery segment trades, wherein purchased shares are held for longer than a day, certain charges were conventionally paid in addition to the purchase value of shares, comprising brokerage fees, transaction charges, taxes, etc. However, with the new plan the brokerage charges would be zero resulting in less overall cost burden for the customer; thereby encouraging higher participation from retail segment, especially first-time investors.The importance of such a move is multi-dimensional, Vinay Agrawal, CEO at Angel Broking added, “Reducing brokerage charges to zero promotes investing in equities as a preferred investment avenue for retail investors looking for long term growth asset class. By enabling both first time and existing investors to access a variety of tech-driven services, we aim to build an investment culture in the country that is based on simplicity, focus and self-service.”Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.