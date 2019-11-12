Angel Broking introduces ZERO brokerage plan for retail equity investments

After encouraging response received by its inaugural simplified pricing driven premium services plan Angel iTrade, Angel Broking has announced the launch of a next level version, i.e., Angel iTrade Prime. With this latest plan it has introduced ZERO cost brokerage services for trades executed in cash delivery, and at a flat fee of only INR 20/- per order for Intraday, F&O, Currencies and Commodities segments. Angel iTrade Prime aims to remove all perceived barriers to investing & trading such as high or hidden brokerage fees, lack of transparency, etc. and offer clients an opportunity to avail full suite of broking services including basic research and advisory, absolutely free.

The core principle behind introducing Angel iTrade Prime plan is to simplify a client’s investment journey further by removing the next obstacle to wider participation: high fees and charges. Just to illustrate, for cash delivery segment trades, wherein purchased shares are held for longer than a day, certain charges were conventionally paid in addition to the purchase value of shares, comprising brokerage fees, transaction charges, taxes, etc. However, with the new plan the brokerage charges would be zero resulting in less overall cost burden for the customer; thereby encouraging higher participation from retail segment, especially first-time investors.