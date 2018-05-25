App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
May 25, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andy Rubin looking to sell Essential Products, hires consultant for the deal: Report

The sale is expected to include all parts of the company along with all the patents it is holding, products such as the smartphone PH-1, the upcoming smart home device and a camera accessory.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Andy Rubin, the chief of Essential Products which  manufactures the Essential Phone PH-1, is considering a sale, accoding to a report in Bloomberg. The company has also reportedly cancelled the launch of next edition of the phone the Essential phone 2.

The company has even hired Credit Suisse Group AG as a counsel on the potential sale. It is also reported that a potential buyer has already shown some interest on the company.

Following the report, Andy Rubin tweeted confirming that the company has indeed ditched the upcoming smartphone.

The company which is part of Playground Global has received funding from companies such as Amazon, Tencent Holdings, Redpoint Ventures, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn and was valued at about USD 900 million –USD 1 billion a year ago according to a research from Equidate.

related news

The sale is expected to include all parts of the company along with all the patents it is holding, products such as the smartphone PH-1, the upcoming smart home device and a camera accessory.

The startup which was launched by Android OS founder Andy Rubin barely a year ago, had even launched its first smartphone the Essential PH-1. The Bloomberg report also notes that the company sold more than 150,000 phones which were priced at about USD 699 upon launch, which was later brought down to USD 699.

However, the phone drew criticism from various quarters after it was found lacking on several standards such as a below-average camera and a dull screen. At its initial phase some users also complained about a sluggish touchscreen.

However, the news of sale doesn’t mean that the brand will die down. In fact, the report notes that the company is looking to hire a new manufacturer, other than Foxconn, to develop a new device under the Essential brand.

tags #Andy Rubin #Business #Essential Phone #Technology

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.