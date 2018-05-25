Andy Rubin looking to sell Essential Products, hires consultant for the deal: Report

Andy Rubin, the chief of Essential Products which manufactures the Essential Phone PH-1, is considering a sale, accoding to a report in Bloomberg. The company has also reportedly cancelled the launch of next edition of the phone the Essential phone 2.

The company has even hired Credit Suisse Group AG as a counsel on the potential sale. It is also reported that a potential buyer has already shown some interest on the company.



We always have multiple products in development at the same time and we embrace canceling some in favor of the ones we think will be bigger hits. We are putting all of our efforts towards our future, game-changing products, which include mobile and home products.

— Andy Rubin (@Arubin) May 24, 2018

Following the report, Andy Rubin tweeted confirming that the company has indeed ditched the upcoming smartphone.

The company which is part of Playground Global has received funding from companies such as Amazon, Tencent Holdings, Redpoint Ventures, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn and was valued at about USD 900 million –USD 1 billion a year ago according to a research from Equidate.

The sale is expected to include all parts of the company along with all the patents it is holding, products such as the smartphone PH-1, the upcoming smart home device and a camera accessory.

The startup which was launched by Android OS founder Andy Rubin barely a year ago, had even launched its first smartphone the Essential PH-1. The Bloomberg report also notes that the company sold more than 150,000 phones which were priced at about USD 699 upon launch, which was later brought down to USD 699.

However, the phone drew criticism from various quarters after it was found lacking on several standards such as a below-average camera and a dull screen. At its initial phase some users also complained about a sluggish touchscreen.

However, the news of sale doesn’t mean that the brand will die down. In fact, the report notes that the company is looking to hire a new manufacturer, other than Foxconn, to develop a new device under the Essential brand.