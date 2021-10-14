MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Android tracks your moves even after you discard services, finds study

There is no opting out of tracking on Android phones

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
The study analysed top Android phones for various OEMs

The study analysed top Android phones for various OEMs

An analysis of top-selling Android smartphones that run various custom skins, has revealed that they continue to track you and transmit user data, even after you opt out.

Prof Dough Leith from Trinity College Dublin and Dr Paul Patras along with Haoyu Liu from the University of Edinburgh analysed six variants of Android from top-selling smartphone manufacturers. These included devices from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Huawei and two open-source Android forks, LineageOS and /e/OS.

The analysis concluded that even when opting out of most services and while the handsets were left idle, they transmitted huge amount of user data to OS developers and third-parties.

The study also found that there was no option to opt out of this data collection and this includes potentially sensitive information that could reveal user interests.

Xiaomi phones send details of all apps being used, including timings and durations of phone calls made on the device. Microsoft's Switftkey keyboard sends details of app usage over time.

Close

Related stories

Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme and Google collect device identifiers and advertising IDs, even when a user potentially disables advertising identifiers, they can link back to the same device.

Third-party apps from Google, Microsoft and Facebook silently collect data, even when they are not being used.

The only exception was the open-source /e/OS, which was found to transmit virtually no data.

"More worryingly, such practices take place “under the hood” on smartphones without users’ knowledge and without an accessible means to disable such functionality," said Dr Paul Patras, Associate Professor in the School of Informatics at the University of Edinburgh.

"Privacy-conscious Android variants are gaining traction though and our findings should incentivise market-leading vendors to follow suit."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android #data transmission #user tracking
first published: Oct 14, 2021 10:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.