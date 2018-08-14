Android Pie’s latest update limits with Wi-Fi scanning for some network apps

Google has officially released Android 9 Pie on the Google Pixel today and will rollout the update to other phones throughout the year.

Freshly out of the oven, Android Pie has started experiencing certain changes made by Google with its latest update. With Google’s constant attempts to improve the overall battery life on Android phones, the latest update sees Wi-Fi scanning interfering with a few network applications.

As per a report by XDA Developers, Google has limited the frequency for applications to use the platform’s Wi-Fi scan feature. Confirming the move and responding to reports, Google has stated that with its latest Android update, the functionality for both foregrounds as well as background applications have been limited.

The scan feature for foreground applications has been limited to four scans every two minutes, whereas for background applications, a limit of only one scan per 30 minutes.

Though a decent way of minimising unnecessary battery usage, the latest update has its own negative effect in cases where its popular networking applications like WiFi Analyser and WiGLE (Wardriving app) require more recurrent access to the Wi-Fi scanning application.

Further, this has rendered many such similar applications useless as its scan rate was reduced by 30x despite being active applications meant to be used as foreground applications.

Google has explained ways in which the throttling is determined. Currently, due to the lack of a solution to solve the problem, Google has postponed the issue “for consideration” for a future Android update.