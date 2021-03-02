Android or Apple iPhone? Here is what Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates prefers

Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, in a recent interview on Clubhouse, said that he preferred using an Android smartphone over the Apple iPhone. The billionaire believes that Android smartphone manufacturers are “more flexible” with software integration as compared to Apple.

Gates joined the iPhone-only Clubhouse session hosted by journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin where the philanthropist revealed that he only kept the iPhone to try it out. However, Gates - one of the world’s richest people - prefers using an Android smartphone. Gates said that Android smartphones often came with pre-installed Microsoft software, making it easy for him.

“I actually use an Android phone. Because I want to keep track of everything, I’ll often play around with iPhones, but the one I carry around happens to be Android. Some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easy for me. They’re more flexible about how the software connects up with the operating system. So that’s what I ended up getting used to. You know, a lot of my friends have ‌iPhone‌, so there’s no purity,” 9to5Google quoted Gates.

Gates has publicly announced his preference of mobile operating system publicly in the past. On being asked by the interviewer about which kind of phone was used by him, Gates answered that he was using an Android phone, before further adding that he added 'lots of Microsoft software' in it.

Gates also said that his greatest mistake ever was Microsoft losing to Android. Microsoft has now stopped making Windows-powered mobile phones and also stopped providing support for the same.

“In the software world, particularly for platforms, these are winner-take-all markets. So the greatest mistake ever is whatever mismanagement I engaged in that caused Microsoft not to be what Android is. That is, Android is the standard non-Apple phone platform. That was a natural thing for Microsoft to win,” Gates said.