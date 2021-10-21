Android 12 is rolling out to these Pixel phones: Here is how you can install it

One of the key new Android 12 features announced at Google I/O 2021 was Privacy Dashboard.

Google announced the stable release of Android 12 alongside the much-awaited Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The stable build for Android 12 follows a couple of developer previews, a handful of beta builds, and an Android Open Source Project release.

The new version of Android 12 brings the new Material You design with a major visual revamp. There are also new privacy and security features. But first, here’s a list of Pixel devices that will receive the stable build of Android 12.

Pixel phones compatible with Android 12

The stable version of Android 12 is coming to Pixel 3 phones and beyond. These include, the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a. It is worth noting that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will ship with Android 12 out of the box. The stable version of Android 12 will release on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and other smartphones later this year.

Also Read: Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 vs Galaxy S21: Full specifications comparison



Pixel 6 adapts to you with #MaterialYou on #Android12.

Widgets and icons borrow color from your wallpaper making your phone uniquely yours.

#Pixel6Eventpic.twitter.com/OA5TI9ncwJ — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021



Open Settings App



Go to System > System Update



Select Check for Update or being downloading if the Android 12 update is already available



Also Read: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Is Google taking its smartphone business seriously?