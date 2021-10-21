MARKET NEWS

Android 12 is rolling out to these Pixel phones: Here is how you can install it

The new version of Android 12 brings the new Material You design with a major visual revamp.

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 01:25 PM IST
One of the key new Android 12 features announced at Google I/O 2021 was Privacy Dashboard.

Google announced the stable release of Android 12 alongside the much-awaited Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The stable build for Android 12 follows a couple of developer previews, a handful of beta builds, and an Android Open Source Project release.

The new version of Android 12 brings the new Material You design with a major visual revamp. There are also new privacy and security features. But first, here’s a list of Pixel devices that will receive the stable build of Android 12.

Pixel phones compatible with Android 12

The stable version of Android 12 is coming to Pixel 3 phones and beyond. These include, the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a. It is worth noting that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will ship with Android 12 out of the box. The stable version of Android 12 will release on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and other smartphones later this year.

Close

How to download Android 12 on your Pixel phone?

  • Open Settings App

  • Go to System > System Update

  • Select Check for Update or being downloading if the Android 12 update is already available

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android #Google #Pixel #smartphones
first published: Oct 21, 2021 01:25 pm

