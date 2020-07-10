App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Android 10 records fastest adoption rate ever; reached over 100 million smartphones in five months

Android 10 featured a 28 percent faster adoption rate than Android 9 Pie.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google is nowhere near Apple in terms of updating smartphones with the latest Android operating system, but it seems to be getting closer. Google’s Project Treble and Project Mainline were introduced to help OEMs roll out the latest Android OS faster and more conveniently, and it seems to be yielding results.

Now, the search giant has announced that Android 10 has seen the fastest adoption rates of any version of Android. Google’s latest Android OS was running on over 100 million smartphones five months since its launch. According to the tech giant, Android 10 featured a 28 percent faster adoption rate than Android 9 Pie.

Google attributed the faster adoption rate to improvements the company is making over the years, including Android 10’s Project Mainline and Android Oreo’s Project Treble. While Google’s numbers were impressive, the company has stopped publishing the breakdown percentage of Android devices that are running the different version of the OS.

The last announcement was made last year, where Android 9 Pie had a 22.6 percent adoption rate ahead of the Android 10 launch. It is worth noting that Google’s adoption rates still pale in comparison to Apple. To recall, Apple iOS 13 saw a 50 percent adoption rate within the first month of its launch, and currently has an 81 percent adoption rate across all iOS devices.

Apple’s total control over hardware and software makes it relatively easier to get the latest version of iOS to more devices. However, Google's progress seems like a step in the right direction, and we hope numbers will be even better with Android 11.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #Google #smartphones

