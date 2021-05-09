Analytics suggests that just 12% of global and 4% of US users have disabled app tracking on iOS 14.5

Apple’s anti-app tracking (ATT) feature first rolled out with iOS 14.5 last month. However, Apple’s anti-tracking feature has been at odd with advertisers, primarily Facebook, who has made several claims about how anti-tracking will hamper businesses’ ability to send targeted ads to consumers and how consumers will miss out on product recommendations.

But a hunch is not the same as getting actual data. According to data by Flurry Analytics, which has its mobile analytics services integrated into over 1 million mobile applications and collects aggregate insights on over 2 billion mobile devices each month, just around 12 percent of global users (In a 5.3 million user sample size) have disallowed app tracking.

When looking at the data of users in the US that numbers come down to just 4 percent. App Tracking Transparency, which arrived with iOS 14.5 is Apple’s latest privacy feature that requires apps to ask permission to track you. Users can also turn off tracking on all apps by default.

Flurry Analytics also notes that turning off tracking will dramatically impact advertisers, noting, “With opt-in rates expected to be low, this change is expected to create challenges for personalized advertising and attribution, impacting the $189 billion mobile advertising industry worldwide.”

As more iPhone users update to iOS 14.5, we should get a better understanding of the average number of users who opt-in or out of app tracking, although these first numbers tell a very clear tale about the vast majority of users’ preferences on privacy.