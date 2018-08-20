App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amsterdam: iPad explodes at Apple store, three people suffer respiratory issues

The city's fire brigade reached the spot in time and the store was temporarily shut to ventilate the area and to remove harmful vapours. After careful inspection of the area, the store was reopened for the customers.

Moneycontrol News

Moneycontrol News

Three people suffered respiratory issues after an Apple iPad exploded in an Apple store in Amsterdam on Sunday. The cause of the explosion is said to be overheating or a leaky battery.

According to media reports, the store was immediately evacuated after the explosion and no one suffered any any serious injuries. The workers at the store acted immediately and places the iPad in a container filled with sand to avoid further damage. The vapours emitted by the gadget led to  respiratory issues for three people present at the store.

The city’s fire brigade reached the spot in time and the store was temporarily shut to ventilate the area and to remove harmful vapours. After careful inspection of the area, the store was reopened for the customers.

"Probably there is a leaking battery pack," a spokesperson for the fire brigade talking about the accident said. This incident brings the focus back on use of lithium-ion batteries,and how safe they are. In 2016, a brand new iPhone 7 exploded in a car and the same year an iPhone 7 Plus exploded in transit.

As of now, it has been advised if your iPhone or iPad heats on a regular basis please visit the nearest Apple store for assistance and exploring a battery replacement, if needed.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 08:17 pm

tags #Amsterdam #Apple #Technology #Trending News #World News

