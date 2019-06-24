Amit Zavery appointed to Broadridge Board of Directors

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500 Index, announced the appointment of Amit Zavery as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective June 21, 2019. Following his appointment, Broadridge's Board consists of 11 members, nine of whom are independent.

Zavery is the Head of Platform for Google Cloud at Google, a position he has held since March 2019. Previously, he served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 24 years at Oracle Corporation. Most recently, he was executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Cloud Platform and Middleware products.