Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amit K Singh appointed as Practice Head of Altimetrik’s financial services and payment business

Singh brings extensive experience in technology leadership and innovation in real time payments and financial services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Altimetrik Corp., a business transformation accelerator, has appointed Amit K. Singh as Practice Head – Financial Services, Fintech and Payments, reporting to Altimetrik’s Chief Operating Officer, Raj Sundaresan. In this role, Amit will focus on business transformation initiatives for clients across the financial services and payment space.

“The financial services industry is being disrupted at an unprecedented pace by fintech startups, new regulations, and newer methods to keep consumers engaged and loyal,” said Sundaresan. “Incumbents are at an inflection point and it is increasingly essential for them to transform their existing business models and rapidly invest in this transformation. Our clients are increasingly looking for guidance as they undergo this business transformation. Amit’s expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to help our clients through their transformation efforts.”

“Altimetrik focuses on delivering meaningful business outcomes for its clients through digital transformation,” commented Singh. “Financial services companies have a real opportunity to attract new customers and enhance customer experiences through technology. I’m excited to join the team in taking a pragmatic approach to leading innovation across the company’s growing financial services customer portfolio.”

Amit K. Singh brings over 23 years of experience in building high-performing engineering and product teams to Altimetrik. Until recently, Singh was the Head of Technology for real time payments at Visa Corp. with responsibility for technology strategy, engineering, and product delivery. Prior to that, he was the head of product development for Visa Developer Platform. He has also served in various roles at technology startups, and began his career at Oracle, building large scale enterprise software systems.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

