American Megatrends announces formation of new, independent company

American Megatrends International announced the formation of a new, independent company named AmZetta Technologies. This follows the announcement of a strategic investment in AMI by HGGC, a technology-focused private equity firm.

With its engineering-centric workforce, AMI has been quietly working with newer technologies, developing new products, outside the realm of AMI's main product areas that it is well known for. The new entity AmZetta will nurture these products, while AMI will focus its energies on taking Aptio and MegaRAC, to the next stage of growth and development. The two companies will be strategic partners and look for opportunities to collaborate on solutions that benefit their customers and the market.

Following this announcement, AmZetta will assume responsibility for StorTrends Network Storage products, SnapVDIThin Client solutions, IoTbrix Cloud-based IoT Firmware Development Environment, AMIDuOS emulator for running Android applications in a Microsoft Windows environment and AMIBOLT Smart Healthcare solutions.

Although AmZetta is a newly formed entity, its development, operations and management teams will remain essentially the same as they were under AMI, since the employees involved in the product activities under the AMI umbrella, will transfer to AmZetta. Subramonian Shankar, the current President and Chief Executive Officer of AMI, will also take the role of President at AmZetta.