App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

American Express launches Corporate Program for Startups

The enhanced Corporate Card Program will roll out a set of flexible tools and solutions that provide employees with added benefits and efficiencies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

American Express has announced a reinvented Corporate Program with new offerings to meet the needs of companies and their employees. The American Express Corporate Program – the suite of products that includes the American Express Corporate Green, Gold, and Platinum Cards – will roll out a set of flexible tools and solutions that are designed to make business travel more efficient and enjoyable, help ease the task of expense management, and provide benefits that can extend to Card Members’ personal lives.

American Express is also unveiling a custom offering under the Corporate Program for startups as they continue to rapidly scale and grow their businesses. The Corporate Program for Startups will offer the option of full corporate liability, as well as offering dynamic spending capacity that flexes with the startup’s linked business bank account. For startups, this means big spending power that is not fixed, with no personal credit score impact, no personal guarantee, and no security deposit, along with the premium access, rewards, security and the world-class service that American Express is known for.

“Listening to our customers and evolving our offerings to fit their changing needs is a key reason we’ve been able to maintain our leadership position in the Corporate Card space,” said Anna Marrs, President, Global Commercial Services at American Express. “This reinvention of our Corporate Cards, coupled with the introduction of the Corporate Program for Startups, will provide our customers the powerful backing and world-class service they need to compete in an ever-changing business environment.”

Close

The enhanced Corporate Card Program will roll out a set of flexible tools and solutions that provide employees with added benefits and efficiencies, helping companies and their employees thrive in the modern working world.

related news

Under the Corporate Program for Startups, companies will have access to:

  • Dynamic spending capacity to back their big ideas

  • The option of full corporate liability with no personal credit score impact, no personal guarantee, and no security deposit

  • Exclusive access to our merchant offers curated for startups
    Plus, they will have access to all of the benefits and rewards of the Corporate Card Program.



The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.