American Express launches Corporate Program for Startups

American Express has announced a reinvented Corporate Program with new offerings to meet the needs of companies and their employees. The American Express Corporate Program – the suite of products that includes the American Express Corporate Green, Gold, and Platinum Cards – will roll out a set of flexible tools and solutions that are designed to make business travel more efficient and enjoyable, help ease the task of expense management, and provide benefits that can extend to Card Members’ personal lives.

American Express is also unveiling a custom offering under the Corporate Program for startups as they continue to rapidly scale and grow their businesses. The Corporate Program for Startups will offer the option of full corporate liability, as well as offering dynamic spending capacity that flexes with the startup’s linked business bank account. For startups, this means big spending power that is not fixed, with no personal credit score impact, no personal guarantee, and no security deposit, along with the premium access, rewards, security and the world-class service that American Express is known for.

“Listening to our customers and evolving our offerings to fit their changing needs is a key reason we’ve been able to maintain our leadership position in the Corporate Card space,” said Anna Marrs, President, Global Commercial Services at American Express. “This reinvention of our Corporate Cards, coupled with the introduction of the Corporate Program for Startups, will provide our customers the powerful backing and world-class service they need to compete in an ever-changing business environment.”

The enhanced Corporate Card Program will roll out a set of flexible tools and solutions that provide employees with added benefits and efficiencies, helping companies and their employees thrive in the modern working world.



Dynamic spending capacity to back their big ideas



The option of full corporate liability with no personal credit score impact, no personal guarantee, and no security deposit



Exclusive access to our merchant offers curated for startups

Plus, they will have access to all of the benefits and rewards of the Corporate Card Program.



Under the Corporate Program for Startups, companies will have access to: