you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AMD unveils Ryzen 3000 XT Desktop Processors and Radeon Pro 5600M GPU for the 16-inch MacBook Pro

AMD also expanded its AM4 platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

AMD has officially announced new Ryzen 3000 XT series processors for desktops. The semiconductor manufacturer has also expanded the AM4 platform and announced a new Radeon Pro 5600M mobile GPU for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Both the Ryzen 3000 XT desktop processors and Radeon Pro 5600 graphics card are built on the 7nm process.

Saeid Moshkelani, Senior VP and GM, Client Business Unit, said; “At AMD, we are committed to listening closely to our customers and the enthusiast community to deliver leadership products. With AMD Ryzen 3000XT processors, we’re making additional optimizations to the 7nm manufacturing process to deliver industry-leading single-thread performance and more choice and flexibility for enthusiasts.”

The three new additions to the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processor family, includes the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT. The new Ryen 3000 XT is built on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture with optimized 7nm technology to offer higher boost frequency and increased performance at the same TDPs as their Ryzen 3000 counterparts.
ModelRyzen 9 3900 XTRyzen 7 3800 XTRyzen 5 3600 XT
Cores/Threads12/248/166/12
Boost Frequency3.8 GHz3.9 GHz3.5 GHz
Base Frequency4.7 GHz4.7 GHz4.5 GHz
Total Cache703635
TDP105 Watts105 Watts95 Watts
PlatformAM4AM4AM4
Price in USD499 (Roughly Rs 38,000)399 (Roughly Rs 30,400)249 (Roughly Rs 19,000)

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600 XT features a Wraith Spire cooler in the retail box. AMD does not include a cooler for the top two Ryzen 3000 XT processors as they are engineered for enthusiast gamers who usually opt for aftermarket cooling.

Radeon_5600M

The new AMD Radeon 5600M GPU is designed to offer desktop-class graphics performance in an efficient mobile form factor. The Radeon 5600M is tailor-made for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new mobile GPU is built on the 7nm process and AMD RDNA architecture. The new Radeon graphics card is engineered for computationally heavy workloads, including video editing, colour grading, application development, game creation and more.
ModelRadeon 5600M GPU
Compute Units40
Stream Processors2560
FP32 TFLOPSUp to 5.3
HBM2 Memory8GB
Memory Interface2048-bit

The Radeon Pro 5600M GPU is equipped with 40 compute units, which delivers up to 5.3 TLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating-point performance. The Radeon GPU features 8GB of HBM2 memory with 394 GB/s bandwidth for ultra-fast transfer speeds.

AMD also expanded its AM4 platform offerings with the AMD B550 and A520 chipsets. Today marked the worldwide availability of the AMD B550 chipset, the first mainstream chipset with PCIe 4.0 support. The AMD B550 chipset is available in a variety of motherboard form factors and is perfect for multitasking and gaming. The A520 chipset for the MA4 socket is the latest addition to the AMD 500 Series chipset family. These AMD 500 Series motherboards including the new A520 provide essential performance for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors and beyond.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #AMD #Apple #gaming

