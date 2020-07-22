AMD unveils 7nm Ryzen 4000 desktop processors to take on Intel

AMD recently announced its latest 7nm Ryzen 4000 chips based on its Zen 2 architecture for desktops and feature integrated Radeon graphics. The AMD Ryzen 4000 series desktop processors arrive following a successful rollout of the laptop version of the same chips.

AMD claims that the new Ryzen 4000 G-Series desktop CPUs deliver an impressive generational leap in performance and power efficiency. While the new CPUs are designed for consumers, gamers, streamers, and creators, AMD will start with consumer-focused prebuilt systems by OEMs for the chips. This means that consumers who want to use the processor for custom PC builds will have to wait a little longer.

Model Core / Threads Boost/Base Freq. (GHz) TDP(Watts) GPU Cores Cache AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 8/16 4.4/3.6 65W 8 12MB AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 8/16 4.3/3.1 35W 8 12MB AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 6/12 4.2/3.7 65W 7 11MB AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE 6/12 4.2/3.3 35W 7 11MB AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 4/8 4.0/3.8 65W 6 6MB AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE 4/8 4.0/3.5 35W 6 6MB

Saeid Moshkelani, Senior VP and GM, Client Business, AMD, said, “AMD is dedicated to continuously pushing the boundaries of processing power and graphics performance to deliver amazing PC experiences for all customers, from mainstream PC users to gamers, streamers and enterprise users. Today, in association with our longstanding PC partners, we are excited to launch the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors. The ultimate desktop processors with built-in graphics delivering amazing performance for work or play.”According to AMD, the top-end Ryzen 4700G CPU can deliver 2.5 times better multi-threaded performance as compared to the previous generation. Additionally, the chip delivers up to 5 percent better single-thread performance over the Intel Core i7-9700. The CPU also manages up to 31-percent greater multi-threaded performance and 202-percent better graphics performance than the Core i7-9700.