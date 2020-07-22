App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AMD unveils 7nm Ryzen 4000 desktop processors to take on Intel

However, the SoCs are currently only available for OEMs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

AMD recently announced its latest 7nm Ryzen 4000 chips based on its Zen 2 architecture for desktops and feature integrated Radeon graphics. The AMD Ryzen 4000 series desktop processors arrive following a successful rollout of the laptop version of the same chips.

AMD claims that the new Ryzen 4000 G-Series desktop CPUs deliver an impressive generational leap in performance and power efficiency. While the new CPUs are designed for consumers, gamers, streamers, and creators, AMD will start with consumer-focused prebuilt systems by OEMs for the chips. This means that consumers who want to use the processor for custom PC builds will have to wait a little longer.

Saeid Moshkelani, Senior VP and GM, Client Business, AMD, said, “AMD is dedicated to continuously pushing the boundaries of processing power and graphics performance to deliver amazing PC experiences for all customers, from mainstream PC users to gamers, streamers and enterprise users. Today, in association with our longstanding PC partners, we are excited to launch the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors. The ultimate desktop processors with built-in graphics delivering amazing performance for work or play.”
ModelCore / ThreadsBoost/Base Freq. (GHz)TDP(Watts)GPU CoresCache
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G8/164.4/3.665W812MB
AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE8/164.3/3.135W812MB
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G6/124.2/3.765W711MB
AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE6/124.2/3.335W711MB
AMD Ryzen 3 4300G4/84.0/3.865W66MB
AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE4/84.0/3.535W66MB
According to AMD, the top-end Ryzen 4700G CPU can deliver 2.5 times better multi-threaded performance as compared to the previous generation. Additionally, the chip delivers up to 5 percent better single-thread performance over the Intel Core i7-9700. The CPU also manages up to 31-percent greater multi-threaded performance and 202-percent better graphics performance than the Core i7-9700.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #AMD #gaming #Intel #PC

