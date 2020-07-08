App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AMD Ryzen 3000XT gaming-focussed CPUs arrive in India, priced from Rs 19,990

The new Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 9 3900XT will be available at all major retailers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

AMD has unveiled the new Ryzen 3000XT CPUs in India. The desktop processors, which were launched last month, are built for enthusiasts and gamers who want the best possible performance. The new Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT,  and Ryzen 9 3900XT will be available at all major retailers.

The new AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT processor is priced at Rs 19,990, which is about the same as its international price. The top-end AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT costs Rs 30,990 and Rs 38,990, respectively. AMD notes that these prices do not include GST.

AMD has also announced that Indian consumers who purchase the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 7 3800X, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 9 3900XT, or Ryzen 9 3950X will get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is scheduled to launch in late 2020. The offer is valid between July 7 and October 3, 2020. Consumers can redeem their copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at the AMD Equipped to Win website through to November 7, 2020.
ModelRyzen 9 3900 XTRyzen 7 3800 XTRyzen 5 3600 XT
Cores/Threads12/248/166/12
Boost Frequency3.8 GHz3.9 GHz3.5 GHz
Base Frequency4.7 GHz4.7 GHz4.5 GHz
Total Cache703635
TDP105 Watts105 Watts95 Watts
PlatformAM4AM4AM4
The new AMD Ryzen 3000XT processors are built on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture with optimised 7nm technology to offer higher boost frequency and increased performance at the same TDPs as their Ryzen 3000 counterparts. AMD only includes a Wraith Spire cooler with the Ryzen 5 3600XT as the top-end CPUs will likely be purchased by enthusiast gamers who usually opt for aftermarket cooling.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 06:01 pm

tags #AMD #gaming

