AMD Ryzen 3000XT gaming-focussed CPUs arrive in India, priced from Rs 19,990

AMD has unveiled the new Ryzen 3000XT CPUs in India. The desktop processors, which were launched last month, are built for enthusiasts and gamers who want the best possible performance. The new Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 9 3900XT will be available at all major retailers.

The new AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT processor is priced at Rs 19,990, which is about the same as its international price. The top-end AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT costs Rs 30,990 and Rs 38,990, respectively. AMD notes that these prices do not include GST.

Model Ryzen 9 3900 XT Ryzen 7 3800 XT Ryzen 5 3600 XT Cores/Threads 12/24 8/16 6/12 Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz 3.5 GHz Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz Total Cache 70 36 35 TDP 105 Watts 105 Watts 95 Watts Platform AM4 AM4 AM4